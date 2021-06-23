Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.40. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

