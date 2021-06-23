AdEx Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $51.27 million and $2.34 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00079076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040123 BTC.

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 130,229,535 coins and its circulating supply is 123,087,059 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

