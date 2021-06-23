adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €286.45 ($337.00) and last traded at €287.10 ($337.76). 950,568 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €291.85 ($343.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion and a PE ratio of 59.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €284.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

