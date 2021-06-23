Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Adient reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Adient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $57,267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 676,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,400. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

