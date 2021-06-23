Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $575.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $275.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.95. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $576.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,305. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

