Advisor OS LLC Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

