Advisor OS LLC Buys 445 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.