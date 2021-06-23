Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.85. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.33 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.