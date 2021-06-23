Advisor OS LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

LMT stock opened at $382.48 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

