Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

