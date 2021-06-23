Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.