Advisor OS LLC Sells 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $623.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $641.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.71, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

