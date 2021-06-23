Aeron Price Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $9,120.83 and approximately $93,705.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

