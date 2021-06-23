AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Head to Head Comparison

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

62.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 9.04% 5.80% 1.81% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.42%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.96 $29.15 million $1.10 12.72 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats AFC Gamma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

