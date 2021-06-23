Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

A opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $147.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

