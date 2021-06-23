agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 5%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $41.08. 6,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 861,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

