Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.82.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,737. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

