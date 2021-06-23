Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 320.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,895 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.