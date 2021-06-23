Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,520 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

