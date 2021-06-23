Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $85,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

