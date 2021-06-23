Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21. Airbus has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of -481.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

