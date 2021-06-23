Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 82.95 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAF shares. Barclays upgraded Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.