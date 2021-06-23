Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,811. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $972.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,783,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

