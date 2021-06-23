Akre Capital Management LLC Has $943.68 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Akre Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,113,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,685 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 6.4% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $943,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.49. 8,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,616. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

