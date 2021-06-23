Albion VCT plc (AAVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.83 ($0.22) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Albion VCT’s previous dividend of $1.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAVC stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of -19.86. Albion VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.93).

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

