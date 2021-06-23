Albion VCT plc (AAVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.83 ($0.22) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Albion VCT’s previous dividend of $1.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAVC stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of -19.86. Albion VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.93).
About Albion VCT
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.