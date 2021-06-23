Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,386,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,726,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $2,469,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.