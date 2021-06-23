Algorand Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $1.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033717 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00195073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.30 or 0.03435403 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,570,490,016 coins and its circulating supply is 3,089,777,089 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

