Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $33.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.09 billion and the lowest is $32.51 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $144.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

