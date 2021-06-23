Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alico has raised its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alico has a payout ratio of 540.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alico to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.9%.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alico has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, analysts expect that Alico will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

