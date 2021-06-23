Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

