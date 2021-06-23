All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,312.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

