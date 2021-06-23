AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.45

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 130332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 509,993 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

