Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of GMII opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.