Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $373.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

