Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIX by 16.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 185,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 335.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. Analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

