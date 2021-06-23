Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

