Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,750 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a PE ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.28. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

