Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,927 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIXX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

