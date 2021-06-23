Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,400 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.