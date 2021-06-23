Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

