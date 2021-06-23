Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 313,472 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 193.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of SunOpta worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

