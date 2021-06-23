Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,995 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

