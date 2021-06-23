Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

