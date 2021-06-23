Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.40 Million in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 492,659 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

