Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 63,026 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,026 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

