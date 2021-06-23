Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 82,251 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,251 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,694,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

