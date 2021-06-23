Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,822 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $41,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 878,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

