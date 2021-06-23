Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.10 ($0.26), with a volume of 1684084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of £48.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

