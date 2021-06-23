Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

