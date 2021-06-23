Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 628,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Allison Transmission worth $219,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 5,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

